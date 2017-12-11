First annual Cruise and Travel Expo set for January in Myrtle Beach

By Published: Updated:

Myrtle Beach, SC – On January 4th, 2018 Myrtle Beach will be hosting the first ever Cruise and Travel Expo at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center from 10am- 5pm. The event is open to everyone, locals, tourist, and nearby residents. If you love to travel and all things travel this is an event for you.

This event offers dozen of cruise lines, river cruise lines, land operators, all- inclusive resorts, escorted tour companies and many more. Some vendors will have a variety of show specials and exclusive values add-ons. You will also experience the latest deals and promotes that each vendor has to offer.

During the event there is also be live on stage segments with Travel Talks throughout the day. This stage will also feature travel seminars, Q&A with panels with industry experts, exciting presentations and pro-packing demonstrations.

Early bird tickets are still available. The early bird ticket doesn’t only save you 50% but it also gets you one $20 gift certificate for travel, one entry to win a 7-day cruise for two, and access to all on-stage presentations. Tickets at the door will be available for purchase for $20.

For more information visit http://www.cruiseandtravelexpo.com.

-Information is from a press release

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s