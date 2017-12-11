Florence School District 4 bids farewell to interim superintendent

Related Coverage Florence 4 introduces Superintendent- Elect

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A farewell reception was held Monday for the interim Florence School District Four Superintendent, Dr. Zona Jefferson.

Dr. Jefferson was appointed to the position after the state board of education declared a state of emergency and took over two Timmonsville Schools earlier this year. Since then, the district and th estate agreed on a new superintendent.

“I’ve always said I’ve had the best job in the world. I’ve had the opportunity to help children develop and grow and now that I have children, my students who are now grandparents, it’s just has been exciting to watch them follow through with their lives,” said Dr. Zona W. Jefferson.

Florence School District Four in Timmonsville introduced its new Superintendent- Elect Dr. Rechel Anderson in September.