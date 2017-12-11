Georgetown police launch mobile app to report crime

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department launched a mobile app to help officers warn the community about possible emergency situations.

With the new mobile app, the police department will be able to send alerts for situations like flooding locations, road closures, inclement weather, and other events that directly affect public safety. The app will also allow community members to report crimes in real time or submit tips to the police department.

Although all the functions of the app aren’t currently available, officials say it’s a work in progress and will be operating at full capacity soon.

“Going live with our mobile app is just another way of engaging our community as well as providing better service to our citizens,” says Georgetown Police Chief Kelvin Waites.

Chief Waites says the app is free and available through the Apple iTunes store or Google Play by searching City of Georgetown PD.