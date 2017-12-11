Hidden camera found in Airbnb rental in Greenville, police say

By Published:
Ceser Adam Mendez Fuentes Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police arrested a man after they say a hidden camera was found inside an Airbnb in Greenville.

According to a police report, the camera was found inside an apartment at the Waterside Greene Apartments on Woodruff Road.

35-year-old Ceser Adam Mendez Fuentes is charged with Voyeurism.

Police seized an alarm clock containing a hidden camera from the room. Investigators also seized other electronics.

A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was staying in the room at the time, police say.

Mendez Fuentes is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

