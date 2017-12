HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue are actively fighting a house fire Monday night, according to the department.

A tweet posted by the department at 9:48 p.m. said firefighters were called to a single-family home in the 3700-block of Bakers Chapel Road.

Crews on scene have requested a second alarm, according to the tweet.

