Horry County school leaders to discuss security guards in elementary schools

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County school district leaders meet Monday to discuss the possibility of security guards being placed in elementary schools and renovations planned for several schools.

The Horry County School District will hold three meetings Monday afternoon. The district’s board of education, technologies committee, and the facilities committee will meet to discuss a number of current and upcoming projects.

The Horry County Schools Technology Committee meets at 3 p.m. at the district office to discuss the middle school transition to Chromebooks. The agenda also calls for a discussion on the plan for high school students to receive a “device refresh” for Personalized Digital Learning. The agenda does not specify if a budget for the devices will be discussed.

The second school district meeting will be held by the facilities committee at 4 p.m., also at the district office. Leaders are set to receive project update information on the construction of Myrtle Beach and Socastee Middle Schools. Robbie Ferris, CEO of First Floor Energy Positive is scheduled to give the update.

Midland Elementary School and North Myrtle Beach High School project updates are also expected to be given. The committee will continue the discussion of the district’s five year plan and where school officials will get money to complete future projects.

The last meeting of the evening will be held by the board of education at 6 p.m. at the district office. School officials will discuss the plan to sell the old Whittemore School property to the City of Conway.

Horry County School Board Chairman Joe DeFeo is scheduled to open the discussion about hiring security guards for elementary schools. The agenda does not specify if all elementary schools will be considered, or a select few.

WBTW will have a crew at each meeting and will have updates on results from the meetings on News13 at 5, 6, and 11 p.m.

The Horry County School District Office is located at 335 Four Mile Road in Conway.