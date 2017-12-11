Juvenile charged for making threat toward Wilson High School last week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officials with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday a juvenile has been charged in reference to threats toward Wilson High School last week.

Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office says the person faces a charge for making a bomb threat and a charge for disturbing schools.

The juvenile has been taken to the SC Department of Correctoins in Columbia, Major Nunn said.

On Friday, Florence School District One spokesperson Pam Little- McDaniel released a statemement that mentioned the Principal at Wilson High informed parents and community members of a precautionary safety search that morning at the school. According to Principal Dr. Eric Robinson, “no threat was found by law enforcement and students were released to class.”