Magic is in the air as Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre presents 12th annual “The Nutcracker” production

Myrtle Beach, SC – Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre is delighted to announce the 12th annual staging of “The Nutcracker.” Over the years, CYBT’s production of The Nutcracker has entertained thousands and thousands of children and grown-ups.

The Nutcracker tells of the story of Clara and her magical Nutcracker Prince as they embark on a thrilling adventure with the Sugar Plum Fairy, dancing dolls and toy soldiers, mischievous mice, waltzing flowers, sparkling snowflakes and Mother Ginger! The libretto is adapted from E.T. A. Hoffmann’s classic story of The Nutcracker and the Mouse King. The whole ballet is danced to the iconic music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with choreography and staging by CYBT Artistic Directors Liza Mata and Karen Mata after that of Marius Petipa’s and Lev Ivanov’s ballet.

The Nutcracker performances are brought to life by a cast of sixty talented young artists, which includes the Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre company members, together with students from Coastal Dance Centre, CYBT’s training school, and volunteer community members.

There will also be a Nutcracker special matinee show on November 27 for elementary, middle and high school students. The school show is part of Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre’s Outreach Program — that of giving back to the community by offering the show at a deeply discounted price to the student population with the purpose of introducing them to the wonderful art of Dance.

Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” Public Performances:

December Performances

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 PM

Sunday, Dec. 17 at 4 PM ​

Venue: Conway High School Auditorium

2301 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526



Tickets

* General Admission: $25.00 – Early Bird Price: $20.00

* Seniors [65 and older]: $18.00 (may be purchased online but must present an ID)

* Groups of 15 or more: $18.00

* Children [Ages 3 – 12]: $10.00

Purchase tickets:

* By calling: 843.839.5678 or 843.651.2006

* Online at www.CYBT.org.

* Or in person at any of our studio locations:

Coastal Dance Centre Studio at the Market Common

3070 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

Coastal Dance Centre in Murrells Inlet

3554 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, 29576

About Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre



Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre (CYBT) is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization engaged in the performing arts with a youth development focus. In 2006, CYBT was founded by Liza Mata as the performing company of Coastal Dance Centre. Its mission is to promote arts appreciation and cultural enhancement in the community, provide access to high caliber ballet training and performance opportunities through performances, education, scholarship and outreach programs.

-Information is courtesy a press release