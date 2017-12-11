Man suffers burns in Green Sea house fire

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A mobile home fire in Green Sea sent one man to the hospital Monday morning.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were called to a mobile home fire on Green Sea Road just before 11 a.m. Horry County partnered with Tabor City Fire Department to put out the blaze.

Officials say one man was out of the home when firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns and was taken to the hospital.

The home was destroyed in the fire. Officials have not released a cause of the blaze.

@hcfirerescue working with Tabor City FD at 3809 GREEN SEA RD working fire in doublewide house trailer. Fire is under control. 1 male patient was out of the home upon arrival, treated for burn injuries and transported to local hospital. pic.twitter.com/6jtcQE3ZKK — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 11, 2017