Shipping deadlines for the holidays

By Published:
(Image Source: WOOD TV)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many shipping companies have deadlines set for when a package can be sent so that it reaches its destination by Christmas.

FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service have announced the dates of when customers should send mail or packages.

Here is the list for the U.S. Postal Service:

For Dec. 25 arrival

Dec. 14 – Priority Mail Express International
Dec. 14 – Retail Ground
Dec. 19 – First-Class Mail
Dec. 20 – Priority Mail
Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

Military Mailing Deadlines

APO/FPO First-Class Mail Letters and Cards – Dec. 11
APO/FPO Priority Mail – Dec. 11
APO/FPO Priority Mail Express™ Military Service – Dec. 16

Click here to view the list of deadlines for FedEx, UPS and some larger stores, such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s