Teen found dead in Falls Lake drowned while on drugs, medical examiner says

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen found dead in Falls Lake in August drowned while presumably impaired by marijuana and LSD, according to an autopsy released Monday.

The medical examiner ruled the death of Annalisa Christine Schulze, 19, an accident.

Schulze’s body was found fully clothed in the lake after it was spotted by two men riding ATVs.

Schulze had planned to meet friends camp at the lake that weekend, and authorities found her campsite nearby, officials said.

EARLIER: Homicide investigation continues in death of teen girl pulled from Falls Lake

