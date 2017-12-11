StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Sunshine continues through the week but a series of cold fronts will swing through bringing up and down temperatures for the next 7 days. Temperatures rebound Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A strong cold front swings through dry on Tuesday and will drop temps again back into the 20s and 30s Tuesday and Wednesday night. Highs will be back in the low 40s Wednesday. Temperatures again rebound briefly Thursday and Friday with yet another cold front expected Friday night. Cooler air arrives for the weekend but this front will not be as strong and highs Saturday will top out in the mid 50s behind the front. Sunday we are back to near 60 degrees with another cold front knocking on our doorstep.

Today, sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Inland 36-38, beaches 40-42

Tuesday, increasing clouds and breezy. Highs upper 50s near 60.