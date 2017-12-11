Two local organizations partner to end childhood hunger

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach and the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand are working together to put an end to childhood hunger in Horry County.

Even though the community kitchen serves meals to people in need every day, the director, Deacon Peter, said they needed to do more by reaching out to the children in the community.

“One in four children in Horry County are facing a hunger issue,” said Deacon Peter. “We recognize the fact that it affects their health, and their education process, because trying to learn on an empty stomach is totally ineffective.”

Dione Buonto with the Boys and Girls Club said they already work with children who are on free and reduced lunch, so they understand the need to provide more meals for kids. When kids don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from, Buonto said they can focus more on other aspects of life and enjoy being kids.

“Kids need three main things: sleep, food, and a whole lot of love, so they can focus on school, athletics, and anything else that’s important to them,” said Buonto.

The community kitchen and the Boys and Girls Club received a grant of $15,000 to help put this program together, and they are working to solidify more grants to make sure every kid can have a meal. They are looking to start getting meals to the children of the Boys and Girls Club at the end of January. Deacon Peter also said they hope by doing this, it will catch on and spread to all kids in Horry County.

If you’re looking to donate to the community kitchen, you can click here to see what items they need.