2 charged after stolen guns, pills, and marijuana found Darlington County

MCBEE, SC (WBTW) – Stolen weapons, prescription pils and marijuana was seized during a raid in a Darlington County home.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Department, the County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit, in conjunction with the Hartsville Police Department, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, served a search warrant at a residence in the 2200 block of Ashland Road in the McBee area of Darlington County on November 17.

Deputies recovered four stolen pistols, five rifles, various ammunition, 16 oxycodone pills and various stolen property.

Larry Eugene Alford, 29, of McBee, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of receiving stolen goods, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana. Alford posted bond and was transferred to the Marlboro County Detention Center to face a charge of probation violation.

April Mae Herring, 31, of Cheraw, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of receiving stolen goods and simple possession of marijuana. Herring remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.