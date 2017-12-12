Burglar shoots at Florence homeowner after breaking into storage room

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say a homeowner came face-to-face with a nearly deadly situation early Tuesday morning when a burglar attempted to break into a storage room.

Lt. Mike Brandt says officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Hart Road for a burglary in progress around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found an open door to a carport storage room and several spent shell casings on the ground outside the door.

The homeowners told officers they were awakened by the alarm on the storage room and went outside to check it out. One of the homeowners saw an armed burglar walk out of the storage room, and upon seeing the homeowner, the burglar fired several shots at the homeowner, confirms Lt. Brandt.

No one was injured, but police are still searching for the shooter. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or 1-888-274-6372.