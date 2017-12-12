Duo arrested after police chase through Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police arrested two people Monday afternoon after the driver of a stolen vehicle tried to outrun officers, caused a traffic collision, then flipped the car attempting to get away from police.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers saw a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Irby Street and Cherokee Road around 3:29 p.m. Monday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to pull over for officers and led police on a pursuit, crashing into another vehicle at Jeffords Street and East Palmetto Street, then driving away from that crash, confirms Lt. Brandt.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of that crash, Lt. Brandt says.

The stolen vehicle continued west on Palmetto Street, lost control and overturned under the train trestle west of Church Street, describes Lt. Brandt. Two suspects from the stolen vehicle were taken to the hospital and later transferred to the Florence County Detention Center.

Ashley Smith, 30, of Mechanicsville, MD, was identified as the driver and has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fail to stop for blue light, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision- attended vehicle with injuries, says Lt. Brandt.

Charles Anthony Gegor, 40, of Mechanicsville, MD, identified as a passenger, was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.