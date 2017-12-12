Effingham woman due in court after 133 animals seized from property

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County woman will be in court Wednesday after being charged with animal cruelty last month.

According to court records, Donna Keller Lee, 70, of Effingham, was charged with animal cruelty Nov. 29 by the Florence County Department of Environmental Services. A press release from Animal Forensic Specialist Michelle Reid says officials with the environmental services department partnered with Reid to remove 133 animals from a large-scale commercial breeder in Florence County.

“Our first priority is the wellbeing of the animals involved,” Reid said in the release. “We are currently dealing with everything from an array of intestinal parasites, giardia, ringworm, tumors, ear infections, eye infections, eye injuries, badly infected mouths, upper respiratory problems, heartworms and more.”

Reid confirms that several of the animals were taken to an emergency vet, and one animal had to be euthanized.

“This was an extremely large undertaking and will require a great deal of resources but it needed to be dealt with,” states Reid.

The animals were taken to an undisclosed location and officials have not released any information on when they may be able to be adopted into permanent homes.

Reid, an animal cruelty consultant and animal forensics expert and Valiant Animal Rescue & Relief team member, is the consultant dealing with the animals affected in this case.

November’s arrest is not the first animal-related offense for which Lee has been charged. In 2013, Lee was charged with an animal care offense and pleaded guilty in that case, court records show. Records indicate Lee was ordered to pay $265.50 after pleading guilty to the 2013 charge.

Lee is expected to be in court Wednesday morning on the animal cruelty charge.