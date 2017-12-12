Gunman forces people on the floor during attempted robbery in Marion County

MARION, SC – Marion County deputies are searching for a man who tried to rob a grocery store Monday night. A press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s office states it happened Monday night at approximately 7:45 PM.

Deputies responded to the attempted armed robbery at Britton’s Neck Grocery on Hwy 908 in Gresham. The man had a handgun and told everyone in the store to get on the floor. Deputies say while in the store, the subject’s gun went off and then he ran out. The robber had on a mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8216, Marion County 911 at (843) 423-8399 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.