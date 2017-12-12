Gunman forces people on the floor during attempted robbery in Marion County

By Published:

MARION, SC –  Marion County deputies are searching for a man who tried to rob a grocery store Monday night.  A press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s office states it happened Monday night at approximately 7:45 PM. 

Deputies  responded to the attempted armed robbery at Britton’s Neck Grocery on Hwy 908 in Gresham.  The man had a handgun and told everyone in the store to get on the floor.  Deputies say while in the store, the subject’s gun went off and then he ran out.  The robber had on a mask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8216, Marion County 911 at (843) 423-8399 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s