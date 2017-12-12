Horry County Council asks the feds and state for help cleaning out Waccamaw River

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council passed Tuesday night a resolution to ask the feds and state government for help cleaning out the Waccamaw River.

The resolution only makes a request. It doesn’t indicate a plan has been funded and finalized.

Horry County Council member Johnny Vaught says the river is filled with trees, limbs, and trash that needs to come up so that the water can move more freely.

“If you ride down the Waccamaw and I was raised on it, there are so many limbs and trees and stuff down in the Waccamaw that it’s almost not navigable,” said Vaught.

Vaught compares the river to a ditch filled with trash and says until what’s at the bottom comes up, flooding will continue to happen.

“Now, when we get floods, the water first comes up in the river obviously and then when it tops off in the river it tops out all the surrounding areas around the river basin if they’re not real high,” said Vaught.

The Army Corps of Engineers told News13 it needs to receive a formal request from the county before it can decide whether to grant the request.