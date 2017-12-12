Horry County leaders hold dedication ceremony for new fire station

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders gathered for a dedication ceremony at the newest Horry County Fire Rescue station on Tuesaday.

Several councilmen, including Chairman Mark Lazarus, celebrated the opening of the station with a traditional hose untangling. Station 23 is located on Highway 544 in Conway. It includes a new mobile command center, and an additional fire truck bay. A hazmat team is also stationed there. Councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district the station is located in, said not only will the new station assure quicker response times, it will also lower fire insurance rates for those living nearby. “It’s fully equipped to serve all the needs out here. It’s not like we have to draw from another fire station if a certain situation comes up. We’ll be able to handle pretty much everything,” Vaught said. He added, “I’m just tickled to death for these people who are gonna see their insurance rates go from $1,400 down to three or four hundred dollars.”