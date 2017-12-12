Horry County Treasurer releases list of people owed money by the county

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Just in time for the holidays, the Horry County Treasurer’s Office released a list of individuals in the county eligible for a refund.

Horry County Treasurer Angie Jones says the list released this week contains people eligible for refunds from 2014, 2015 and 2016. According to Jones, they’re currently working on the 2017 edition, but its a lengthy one.

Some individuals are owed $3 and some are owed $3,000 or more.

Click HERE to see if you are on the list!

To collect your refund, fill out the form found here and mail it, along with a copy of your driver’s license or equivalent ID, to Horry County Treasurer, Tax Refund Division P.O. BOX 1237, Conway, SC 29528.