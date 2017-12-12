Lake City residents discuss racial profiling from police

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City residents say they want to see some changes made throughout the city.

Longtime community activist Maddie Thomas says she works to get answers for people in Lake City.

“We have to use every tool to make sure information gets back to the people,” said Thomas.

After the Greater Lake City community development office bought the Wedgefield Mobile Home Park, then told people living on the land to move.

Thomas put together a community meeting Monday night to discuss concerns citywide.

Some of those concerns included:

Police complaints

Increased water rates

Limited affordable housing options

Poor road conditions

Recreation

Thomas says she met with Mayor Lovieth Anderson, to discuss the water rate increase. She says she learned the water rate changes were well overdue and eligible residents may receive a reduced water bill three times each year.

Thomas also met with Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker to discuss racial profiling concerns.

“The biggest thing [discussed at the meeting] was racial profiling,” said Thomas.

Thomas says people in the area feel black communities are targeted more by police.

“It’s all in the black neighborhood… and the treatment they receive from these officers,” said Thomas.

She says people believe police set up checkpoints in black neighborhoods more often.

Chief Coker says officers set up checkpoints for DUI’s. He says the department only targets high crime areas since the city is predominantly black.

“If there is a crime within those communities. We have law enforcement close,” said Coker.

Coker says nearly 60% of the city’s crime comes from one side of the city.

“I don’t care what color you are. I don’t care how old you are. I don’t care what status you have in this city. If you break the law we will catch you. It’s not about race,” said Coker.

If someone feels profiled, Coker says he will personally pull body and car camera footage to investigate.

“Of course there are always bad apples in this country, as police officers, but they are not going to work for me,” said Coker.

Concerned citizens of Lake City plans to have another meeting in January. Thomas says she plans to invite all Lake City department heads and officials to discuss plans moving forward.