Local football players excited to compete in The Shrine Bowl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTW) – Several local high school football players have the chance to compete in the 81st annual Shrine Bowl.

North Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Gore and Conway’s Gunner Britton say they are learning a lot about their abilities by competing against some of the best players in North Carolina.

“I’m learning that I can play in college more or less,” Britton said. “The guys out here are really, really fast. In high school you might see two or three guys with that type of speed. But here you see all levels on the field like that. So it’s real good to get out here compete with them.”

“I can stick with them,” Gore said. “And the speed is different with those guys than it is with regular high school seniors. Those guys are Division 1 guys and that’s where I’m going to be playing so just looking forward to it now.”

The Shrine Bowl is at 2 p.m on Saturday at Wofford College.