Neither proposal to regulate smoking in Horry County moves forward, but they still have a chance of passing

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A plan to ban smoking inside places like restaurants and bars in unincorporated Horry County will be given more consideration. County council voted Tuesday night to send the proposed ordinance back to its administration committee.

The proposal, which mirrors North Myrtle Beach’s smoking ban, targets smoking in enclosed public places. Some business owners worried the ban would’ve cost them customers.

Another proposal to ban tobacco use – smoking, vaping, and dipping, among other things — on property owned by Horry County was also sent back to council’s administration committee.

The ban would include county government buildings, their parking lots, county boat landings, parks, and beach access points.

The county controls over 30 public parks, 27 boat landings and 22 beach access points.

People caught breaking the law would be fined $10 to $25.

Proposed ordinances have to pass three readings to become law. The administration committee will debate the ordinances further before council votes on them again.