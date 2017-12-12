North Carolina man pleads guilty to assaulting teen in 2014

BENNETTSVILLE, SC – A High Point, North Carolina man pleaded guilty to first degree criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in a Marlboro County courtroom.

Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said the trial for Theodore Glover, 65, was set for this week. Marlboro County Sheriff’s deputies charged him with second degree criminal sexual conduct in 2014. He was accused of assaulting an 18 year old girl. Tuesday, Judge Roger E. Henderson sentenced him to 10 years suspended to the service of 5 years, to be followed by 5 years of probation. Upon his release after serving 85% of the 5 years, Glover must register as a sex offender for life.

“We are thankful this victim can now close this tragic chapter in her life,” said Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel, who prosecuted the case. “She will live with this forever, but at least she can live now knowing the perpetrator is paying for his actions. Many thanks to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department for its excellent work in this case.”