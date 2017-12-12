North Myrtle Beach will start search for new police chief next spring

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – It’s been six months since the former North Myrtle Beach Police Chief retired and the city has yet to start searching for his replacement.

Former Chief Phil Webster retired from the police department in June, after 25 years of service. Spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city will start searching for a new chief next spring. Police department staff have reported to Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez for the last six months. They will continue to do so until the city hires a new police chief. “We’re not in a period right now where we’ve got a lot going on. So it just gives us that opportunity to think things through. We want to get the right person who’s the right fit for North Myrtle Beach,” he said.

Dowling said city leaders will likely start talking about searching for a new chief at the city’s budget retreat at the end of February.