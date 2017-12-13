DHEC introduces Public Health Data App

COLUMBIA, SC – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is introducing a new, innovative web portal to help answer public health questions. DHEC’s County Health Profiles allows users to access state and county health data and compare data sets.

The user-friendly application combines the most recent data available from a variety of sources within and outside of DHEC. Data is displayed in maps, tables, snapshots, and graphs. Some additional features of the web application are:

Ability to compare multiple counties

County rankings for most indicators

Ability to compare county estimates to the state

Printable PDF tables for each county

Clear definitions and explanatory notes

Along with its unique features, users can find data from various categories like births, infant mortality, chronic diseases, health care access, mortality, and so much more.

Learn more about DHEC’s County Health Profiles at https://youtu.be/YVkn5GRQDL8 and https://gis.dhec.sc.gov/chp/.