Florence County animal specialists want law changes after recent animal mill investigation

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County’s Environmental Services office charged Donna Lee last month with animal cruelty.

The county worked with an animal consulting agency to seize 133 animals from her house.

Animal Forensic Specialist Michelle Reid reached out to environmental services concerning the Lee property which led to an investigation.

“It feels good to know I partnered with an agency that can take care of them on the tail end,” said Herbie Christmas with Florence County Environmental Services. “One being euthanized is amazing just unbelievable. Especially given the condition that all of these animals were and are in at this point.”

Christmas says Lee surrendered all of the animals but was allowed to keep two house pets with the agreement that the animals will be spayed, neutered and receive vaccinations for rabies.

Christmas admits this is not the first time the department investigated Lee’s property.

“She was charged with animal cruelty in 2013. She was found guilty of failing to provide animal care,” said Christmas.

Christmas says with the 2013 sentencing, Lee was ordered to vaccinate about 90 animals.

Since then the department has received complaints about Lee’s animal sales at the flea market.

“Each time we went to the flea market [to investigate]. We did not find anything that would constitute enough probable cause to go to her breeding location but yes we’ve had a number of complaints,” said Christmas.

Jayne Boswell, President of the Florence Humane Society says this animal mill investigation should be a wakeup call.

“We as a community, as a city, county, the state can take a look at the lack of legislation we have in place,” said Boswell.

Boswell suggests changes at the local and state level to monitor animal sales and breeders.

A study last year by the animal legal defense fund ranked South Carolina’s animal protection laws 38th in the nation

That’s an improvement from the year before.

“We need to speak up and speak out for animals,” said Boswell.

Christmas says he plans to meet with the county attorney next week about a possible ordinance for vet certifications with any animal sell.

Lee was supposed to be in court Wednesday, but the hearing was continued to February for legal matters.

News13 did reach out to Lee, we did not hear back.