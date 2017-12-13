Horry County Police ask for help in November store robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are asking for help in an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in November.

Three people possibly involved in the robbery on November 10 were caught on surveillance video at the store at 7935 Hwy. 701 S. That store is south of Conway in the Bucksport area.

The police report for the armed robbery shows it happened at around 9:39 p.m. moments after two women left the store. A man came into the store carrying a pink or faded red bag, ran around the front counter and the the register into the store office where he pointed a gun, according to the report.

The report also said a witness saw the man leave in a vehicle that was parked at the front of the store with other people inside it.

The robber was described as a black male wearing dark colored shorts, a blue hoodie, black socks with white trim and white sneakers with green trim. He was also wearing “some type of mask” according to the report.

On Wednesday, Horry County Police released surveillance pictures of the two women and the robber. Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures should call Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.