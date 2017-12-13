Hurricane Matthew assistance applications due Dec. 29

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Citizens affected by the 2016 Hurricane Matthew that applied for housing assistance through the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) must complete their applications by December 29, 2017. Applicants who applied before November 10, 2017 have until December 29, 2017 to complete the process and turn in all supporting documents. Citizens who do not complete their applications by the deadline will be dropped from the program.

It is essential that every citizen meet their own responsibilities to ensure a smooth process. Unpaid electric bills, water bills, and property taxes are not covered by the program. These bills must be paid before SCDRO and its contractors can obtain needed permits.

SCDRO plans to serve approximately 1,350 homes affected by Hurricane Matthew. Eligibility and priority are based on income, age dependency, and disability. The Disaster Recovery program is designed to help eligible citizens return to a safe, sanitary and secure home.

For more information about SCDRO, please visit their website at www.scdro.sc.gov.