Lake City drug investigations net 8 arrests

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A major drug raid in Lake City landed numerous people in jail on felony drug charges.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker says his police department partnered with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to make several drug arrests.

Hasean Blue, 42, is charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine 3rd offense and two counts of distributing crack cocaine near school.

Stacey Bridget Welch, 31, is charged with distribution of a schedule IV controlled substance, conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics, distributing drugs near school, and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Adrian “Trocky” Nero is charged with two counts of distributing crack cocaine 3rd offense and two counts of distributing crack cocaine near school.

Domian Lamarko Nelson is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine 3rd offense or subsequent offense.

Lonnie Junior Burgess is charged with possession or manufacturing drugs schedule I, II, III, or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, and drugs / mdp, narcotic drugs in sch. i(b) & (c), LSD, and schedule II.

Jamie Lanard Cooper, 37, is charged with distributing crack cocaine 3rd offense and distributing crack cocaine near school.

Jennifer Michele Rockemann, 41, is charged with conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics.

Chad Douglas Jones is charged with distributing, buying, or manufacturing drugs other than crack cocaine or possession with intent to distribute near school and two counts of drugs / mdp, narcotic drugs in sch. i(b) & (c), LSD, and schedule II.

