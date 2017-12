LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying three suspects connected to stealing items out of a car.

A post to the department’s Facebook page says the suspects are wanted for “theft from a motor vehicle” that occurred Dec. 6 at KJ’s Market IGA on Kelley Street.

Anyone with information about the suspects or where they can be found is asked to call the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411.