Myrtle Beach police “detain” four suspects after reported armed robbey

The investigation into a reported armed robbery in Myrtle Beach led officers to Willow Run Apartments. (News13 Abbey O'Brien)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a possible armed robbery Wednesday evening near Mr. Joe White Avenue.

Captain Joey Crosby with the police department says officers were called to 1011-1 Osceola Street for a report of an armed robbery.  Police were advised that two men were armed with weapons, confirms Capt. Crosby.

After a brief search, police said they caught four people who ran from officers when police tried to stop their stolen car.

Police said the suspects’ names would be released “if and when they are charged with a crime.”

