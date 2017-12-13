Myrtle Beach police arrest 6 after reported armed robbery call Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say six people have been charged after they were called about a possible armed robbery Wednesday evening near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Police also report that they seized five handguns as a result of the investigation.

Captain Joey Crosby with the police department says officers were called to 1101 Osceola Street for a report of an armed robbery. Police were advised that two men were armed with weapons, confirms Capt. Crosby.

Police said they caught four people who ran from officers when police tried to stop a white Jeep that was previosly reported stolen in Horry County. A K-9 team reportedly helped locate and detain Quashaun Bromwell, Akeem Sherman, Raheem Williams, and Issiah Gaskins. All four people arrested were charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of possesion of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and resisting arrest. Bromell faces an additional charge of possesion of marijuana and Sherman also faces a possesion of marijuana charge and a felon in possesion of a firearm charge.

On Thursday, Captain Crosby announced that two more people involved in the incident were traveling in a gold Camry. When police pulled the car over, a K-9 was deployed to check the car for drugs and during the search, police located 24 grams of crack cocaine and a stolen Glock 43 handgun. The two occupants, identified as Shyla McCray and Shar-ah McCray, were arrested and transported to the Myrtle Beach Jail. Both suspects were charged for trafficking cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm.

As the investigation continues, additional arrest may be forthcoming. MBPD will request a review of the investigation by the ATF to determine if any of the charges will be adopted at the federal level.