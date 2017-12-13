North Myrtle Beach Sweeps Socastee in Hoops Action

By Published:

Socastee, SC, (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach basketball teams made it a clean sweep of Socastee on Wednesday night.  The boys team defeated the Braves on the road 59-50.  Cason McClendon led the way with 14 points, while Cooper Chandler added 10, Tyron Stockdale and Travis Collins each added 10 in the win.  The NMB ladies took down Socastee 46 to 23 at home.  It was their 6th straight victory after an opening loss to Carolina Forest to begin their season in November.

Boys:
North Myrtle Beach 59
Socastee 50 (Final)

Girls:
Socastee 23
North Myrtle Beach 46 (Final)

