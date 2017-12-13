Savannah’s Playground wins top state park award

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Savannah’s Playground in Myrtle Beach was awarded the 2017 Excellence Award from the South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association on Wednesday afternoon.

A post on the city’s Facebook page said the award was announced during a luncheon in Greensboro, at the joint NC/SC Recreation Conference. The enabling playground was conceived by Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes and named in honor of Savannah Thompson. Phase one opened in September 2016 at Grand Park, adjacent to Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium and across the lake from The Market Common.

Savannah’s Playground aims to be an inclusive park where children with mental and physical disabilities can play. “But it’s also an enabling park which allows all kids to be able to play on it. It’s not just for special needs kids,” Mayor Rhodes told News13 before the park’s opening in 2016.