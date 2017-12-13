Spirit announces nonstop flights from Minneapolis to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Spirit Airlines announces a new nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) three days per week.

According to a press release from Spirit Airlines, the new seasonal service will begin April 12, 2018.

“Demand for Myrtle Beach service keeps growing and we’re happy to bring even more ultra-low fares to the market,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “With service to two new cities and growth in existing markets, we expect another record-setting year at Myrtle Beach International Airport.”

In an announcement made earlier this year, Spirit Airlines will also offer seasonal service from Columbus, Ohio to Myrtle Beach starting March 22, 2018 with four flights per week. During peak season, Spirit will operate 22 daily flights to 20 destinations from Myrtle Beach. Spirit is also adding extra flights for summer 2018 season, with additional flights from Baltimore-Washington, Boston, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Hartford, Newark, and Philadelphia.