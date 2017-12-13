Surfside Beach considers banning plastic bags

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach town council will vote on an ordinance to ban plastic bags at its next meeting.

Several people spoke in favor of the ban at the council meeting on Tuesday night including people from the Coastal Conservation League and South Carolina Aquarium.

“The Coastal Conservation League whole-heartedly supports this ordinance,” said North Coast Director, Erin Pate. “It sends a clear message that Surfside Beach cares about wildlife and water quality.”

Councilwoman Julie Samples led the discussion and said it’s way overdue. Most council members agreed and said they would like to see this ban move forward. Councilman Mark Johnson said he’s not against banning the bags but would like to hear from the small businesses in town to see how it would affect them.

“I really feel the council is together on this,” said Mayor Bob Childs. “Plastic is an issue and everybody knows it. I think it’s something we ought to really work on.”

Folly Beach and Isle of Palms have banned plastic bags and Samples suggested looking at their ordinances to use as a draft for Surfside.

Council will vote on the ban at its next meeting in January.