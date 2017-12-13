StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

This morning will start out very cold with temps between 26-28 inland and near 32 for the beaches. Cold Canadian High Pressure will build in from the west and we will see plenty of sunshine today, but it will stay chilly, with high temperatures staying in the 40s. This cold snap will not last long, and temperatures will be back to normal Thursday and Friday. A storm system will develop offshore on Friday. We will likely stay dry, but this storm will draw slightly cooler weather our way to start the weekend. A warming trend will start Sunday with temperatures warming into the 60s. We will continue to warm up for the first half of next week… 70 is possible by Tuesday. The warmer weather will also come with moisture return, and there will be the chance for showers Monday and Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.