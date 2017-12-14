3 charged in connection with Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced they have made three arrests after a shooting that happened in the Pawleys Island area Thursday.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Lesley says a juvenile will be charged as an adult with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was shot multiple times near his home Thursday. Two others, Marquis Donnell Britton, 17, and Jawan Keyshawn Bryant, 19, also face charges in reference to the incident. Britton has been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, and Bryant has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and obstruction of justice.

According to Jason Lesley with the sheriff’s office, the teen victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting, but Lesley could not give information the person’s condition.

A press release from the sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Waverly Road but did not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the call.

The juvenile charged with attempted murder is being held in a juvenile facility in Columbia. Bryant and Britton are being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.