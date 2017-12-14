Deputies investigate Pawleys Island shooting that injured one

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the Pawleys Island area Thursday.

According to Jason Lesley with the sheriff’s office, one victim was taken to the hospital after the shooting, but Lesley could not give the person’s condition.

A press release from the sheriff’s office confirmed the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Waverly Road but did not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the call.

The sheriff’s office has not released information related to a suspect or if anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Lesley announced in a press release that the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the shooting.