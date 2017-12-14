Fire Crews Respond to Early Morning Fire

Horry County, SC- (WBTW) Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department crews are on scene for a reported structure fire early Thursday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue says heavy fire is visible in a single-wide house trailer. According to Horry SC Fire Rescue’s twitter page they reported that personnel have knocked down the fire and completed primary search. There is no reports of victims or injuries. Units will remain on scene completing overhaul operations. Fire investigators are still on the scene.

Advertisement