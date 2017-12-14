Florence School District 1 hires retired administrator to serve as interim superintendent

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The school board for Florence School District 1 named an interim superintendent Thursday night.

Dr. Dan Strickland, who retired as Marion County’s superintendent in 2016, will replace Dr. Randy Bridges. Bridges suddenly announced in November that he would resign at the end of the year.

The resignation upset most board members, but member Alexis Pipkins and activist group Lifeline Plus had called for it. They criticized the district’s leadership and the handling of a racially insensitive email sent by a board member who later resigned.

Before the board named Strickland as the interim superintendent, at least one person at the board meeting begged Bridges to stay with the district through the rest of the school year.

When Bridges announced his resignation, he said “significant items to address over the next three to five years” and “having a new superintendent to lead these efforts is better than starting them and bringing someone in after the processes have already begun.”

Among the top priorities is addressing school overcrowding. The school board stopped in March a plan to “reconfigure” which grades attend each school. A months-long fight over where to build new schools and where to renovate others stalled in October and the board chair decided to effectively restart the process after multiple controversial plans failed to move forward.

“Dr. Strickland’s familiarity with Florence School District One and its programs—having served as Superintendent in a neighboring district as recently as last year—in combination with his administrative and leadership experience, led us to offer him the position of Interim Superintendent. We anticipate a smooth transition and look forward to working with Dr. Strickland for the remainder of the academic year, “ board chairman Barry Townsend said in a press release.

According to the district, Strickland served as superintendent of Columbus County Schools in Whiteville, North Carolina from 2005 to 2011. He led Marion County Schools from 2011 until he retired in 2016.

The board hasn’t indicated when it expects to name a permanent superintendent.