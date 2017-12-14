Horry County claims treasurer forced out employees to hire friends and political allies

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s government accused the county treasurer, Angie Jones, of mismanaging her office and hiring employees as political favors.

The county made the allegations Thursday while responding to the treasurer’s lawsuit against it. Jones, who can’t be fired by county officials because she’s elected by voters, claimed the county doesn’t give her office enough resources.

In a response filed by Horry County, attorneys claimed any of the issues described by Jones are a result of her failure to “properly manage the office of the treasurer and properly understand South Carolina law.” The county’s attorneys noted the treasurer’s office had previously operated within budget. Jones took office this year.

The county also claimed Jones hired friends and political supporters while forcing out several long-term and experience employees.

Horry County counter-sued Jones and asked Jones to personally pay for budget deficits in the treasurer’s office and pay the county for its legal costs.