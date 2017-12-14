Man charged with murder of Darlington grandmother, grandchild denied bond

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and the child’s grandmother in 2016 was denied bond Thursday in Darlington County.

Judge Thomas Russo denied the bond for Cephas Cowick, citing the severity of the crime he’s charged with and also that he is a flight risk.

Cowick and his wife, Katherine are both charged with the murders of Deziyah Davis, 9, and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin, both of Darlington. Both victims were found dead in a home off Highway 151 near the Darlington Dragway on July 17, 2016.

Katherine was in court last week and was granted a $200,000 bond for the murder charge, but as of Thursday, she had not posted bond.

Court documents confirm Cephas Cowick could face the death penalty for the murders.