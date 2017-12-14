Marion school, district offices on ‘modified lockdown’ after bank robbery

MARION, SC (WBTW) – The Marion Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on North Main Street Thursday morning.

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie says the Anderson Brothers Bank, located at 728 N Main St, was robbed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday and officers are currently combing the area of Lombardy Street in search of the robber.

Chief Tennie did not immediately have a photo of the suspect available but said as soon as one can be gathered, he will release it to the community.

Chief Tennie did not comment on whether the suspect was armed or if anyone was hurt during the robbery.

The Marion County School District says Easterling Primary School and the district central offices are under a “modified lockdown” as police search for the suspect. School officials say the modified lockdown allows movement within the school and offices, but no one will be allowed to enter the buildings.