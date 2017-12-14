Police chase suspect after he kicks in window of Atlantic Beach home

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two police departments were involved in a car chase after a man kicked in the window of a home in Atlantic Beach Thursday afternoon.

According to Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson, officers received a call around 1 p.m. Thursday that a man kicked in a window of a home on Ocean Boulevard and tried to attack a woman inside.

Police located a car that matched the description of the suspect, a grey Mercedes, and attempted to pull over the driver. When the driver sped off, Horry County Police was called in to assist with the chase.

The pursuit ended on Highway 90 when officers lost the suspect, confirms Chief Robinson. Police continue to search for the suspect.

 

