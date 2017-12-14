Small Works 2018 juried competition artist call

FLORENCE, SC – The Florence Regional invites submissions to its fourth annual Small Works Competition. This competition is open to 2 dimensional and 3 dimensional artists working in all mediums in the Carolinas, ages 18 and older. Final artwork may not be larger than 12” x 12” x 12” in order to be considered.

Entering its fourth year, this competition aims to provide opportunity and exposure for emerging and professional artists alike, while also highlighting local art spaces throughout Florence County. This year the Florence Regional Arts Alliance is pleased to partner with Nancy Devon Carsten, NDC Photography Studio located within downtown Lake City as its host venue for 2018.

Three cash prizes will be awarded: First Place $500, Second Place $250, Third Pace $100 and Honorable Mention. Submissions must be submitted through the Florence Regional Arts Alliance’s website by 12 midnight on January 8, 2018. The Small Works exhibition will be on display at NDC Photography from February 1 through February 24 with an opening reception on February 1st. Competition winners will be announced at the opening.

The competition juror Wim Roefs, is the owner of if ART Gallery in Columbia, S.C., an independent curator, art consultant and exhibition designer. He also is the artistic director of the Lake City Creative Alliance in Lake City, S.C. The LCCA is the organization that, among other things, organizes Lake City’s annual April art event ArtFields®, and exhibition and competition showing some 400 artworks from artists in 12 Southern states. Roefs is the chairman of the board of Columbia’s 701 Center for Contemporary Art (701 CCA) and was the organization’s (founding) executive director until from 2008 until February 2013. Roefs is a member of the Art in Transit Advisory Committee (ATAC) of the Charlotte (N.C.) Area Transit System (CATS), supervising the implementation of the light rail system’s public art component. He has taught courses in contemporary art and African-American art at the University of South Carolina Art Department and Honors College. Roefs was the organizer of Columbia Open Studios 2007 & 2008, with which he is still involved in its new capacity as is a project now of 701 CCA. He has served as juror for several art competitions throughout South Carolina and beyond.

To view a prospectus, submit an entry and learn more visit:

http://www.florenceartsalliance.org/smallworks/

or contact executive director Sandy Cook at director@florenceartsalliance.org or 843-407-3092. For more information about the 2018 host venue visit: http://ndcphotography.com