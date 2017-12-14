Surfside police rolling out highly anticipated new system

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Police Department rolls out its new, $24,000 dispatch system on Thursday. Training happened all week and officers say it will allow the department to keep up with the growing needs of the community. .

“It goes hand in hand with some new programs the police department is embarking on,” said Captain Arron Miller, who is the program manager and coordinator for the new Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system.

He said those include a new senior citizen check-in program and a feature which could show an officer if a house they’re responding to has a child with special needs.

Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said that’s important because of Surfside Beach’s status as an autism-friendly area.

“The officers can be properly notified that they may need to respond in a specific way to be able to provide the best service to the residence,” said Hofmann.

The current system is over a decade old and officers have to manually enter any address outside of Surfside Beach.

“The problem with that is if you enter the address and it’s misspelled it goes in how you entered it,” added Miller. When you go to pull records for that later, the records are only as good as what’s going in. So the accuracy of our searches and the accuracy of our records keeping was not where we wanted it to be.”

A new mapping tool will also help dispatchers see where all officers are located which will help them respond to calls faster.

The deployment of the new dispatch system on Thursday is only the first phase of the new program. The department hopes to ask Town Council for another $22-25,000 in the next budget cycle to fund the second phase.

Miller said it will push the mapping information into the vehicles so officers can see themselves and each other with the CAD. He said this will increase officer response time, officer safety and productivity.