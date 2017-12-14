Tips & tools for winterizing your home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (PRESS RELEASE) – Scott Dehollander from Window World of Myrtle Beach joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about tips and tools for winterizing your home. The ideas are useful to homeowners and in some cases renters also. The following is a press release that summarizes the interview segment with Dehollander:

Homeowners in warm climates are not necessarily immune from the winter blues. Even slightly lower temperatures can lead to a higher utility bill if they’re not prepared. Local experts with Window World, America’s largest exterior remodeler franchise, are helping homeowners ward off low temperatures and high bills with the Window World Winterize Your Home Checklist.

Simple household items, such as bubble wrap and a spray bottle, can be used to seal in warmth. A candle or incense stick can help homeowners sniff out air leaks. Even making small changes to the thermostat can help homeowners save big in the end. There are some easy and cheap ways everyone can save energy and costs during the colder months.

Here are some ways to keep your home warm while saving energy this winter: